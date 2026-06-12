Locals protest when Indian security force enters into Nepali territory in Susta

Kathmandu, June 12: Local residents protested this morning after Indian security personnel entered Nepali territory in Ward No. 5 of Susta Rural Municipality in western Nawalparasi.

According to locals, around six personnel from the Indian Armed Border Force (SSB) entered Nepali land carrying weapons. They reportedly reached an area where sugarcane was being cultivated, prompting local farmers and residents to question their presence and protest. A brief dispute is also said to have occurred during the incident.

Following the protest from local residents, the Indian security personnel returned to their side. The incident created a tense situation in the border area for some time.

A few days ago, reports emerged that Indian security personnel had obstructed the construction of an embankment in Susta.

People’s News Monitoring Service.