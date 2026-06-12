Finance Minister’s remarks trigger uproar in parliamentary committee

Kathmandu, June 12: A meeting of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee turned contentious on Friday after lawmakers clashed over remarks made by Finance Minister Dr. Swarnim Waglé regarding changes to the Economic Bill and the government’s anti-corruption drive.

The dispute stemmed from comments Waglé made during Thursday’s committee meeting, where he acknowledged that amendments had been made to the Economic Bill and argued that similar corrections had been made in the past. He also said the government would be “ruthless” on governance issues and would “open files” related to past wrongdoing, while claiming he had made “fewer mistakes” than his predecessors.

Former finance minister and Nepal Communist Party lawmaker Barshaman Pun strongly objected to the remarks, accusing Waglé of undermining the dignity of the committee and issuing indirect threats to lawmakers.

Speaking at Friday’s meeting, Pun argued that wrongdoing remains wrongdoing regardless of scale, rejecting the minister’s suggestion that making fewer errors than previous office holders should be viewed as a defense. He said the committee exists to examine facts and ensure accountability, not to serve as a platform for intimidation.

Pun urged Committee Chair Bharat Bahadur Khadka to issue a ruling on the matter, warning that conduct that diminishes the committee’s authority could force members to reconsider their participation.

“The minister should use this forum to present facts and clarify issues. Threatening lawmakers or belittling committee members is unacceptable,” Pun said.

His criticism was challenged by ruling party lawmaker Ganesh Parajuli, who described the remarks as an expression of personal grievance rather than a substantive issue. Parajuli said political leaders should understand the constraints faced by finance ministers and stressed that neither the ruling side nor the opposition should obstruct investigations for political reasons.

Recalling earlier parliamentary debates, Parajuli said opposition lawmakers had often faced political pressure in the past but had responded through democratic means. He maintained that threats and disruptions would not help strengthen parliamentary oversight.

Following the exchange, Committee Chair Khadka said he had taken note of the concerns raised over the minister’s remarks. He suggested the issue could be discussed further at a later meeting and urged members to proceed with the committee’s agenda.

Pun also called on the finance minister to act responsibly and work with the committee in clarifying legal gray areas surrounding the disputed provisions.

People’s News Monitoring Service