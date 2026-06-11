BABBLES : A Blunder Committed by Sushila Karki, Balen Shah and Gen Z Activists 

By Babbler

The government led by Sushila Karki could accomplish little beyond holding elections. Now, Prime Minister Balen Shah enjoys the support of an almost two-thirds majority, yet he still finds himself unable to govern freely.

The government wants to amend the Constitution, but doing so appears difficult because the National Assembly, where the RSP has no representation, is not supportive. Similarly, several ordinances issued by the government have faced obstacles in being converted into law. There is non-cooperation from the National Assembly. Also, the House of Representatives meeting has been disturbed by the opposition in a daily basis.

According to many observers, this situation stems from a major blunder committed by Sushila Karki, Balen Shah and Gen Z activists during their talks with President Ramchandra Paudel on September 9.

Historically, almost every major political movement in Nepal since 1951 has resulted in the suspension of the existing constitution and the introduction of an interim constitution. During the September unrest, however, Karki, Balen and the Gen Z activists chose to preserve the Constitution. As a result, they are now facing constitutional and institutional constraints. Had the Constitution been suspended, the existing structures would also have been dissolved, allowing Karki and Balen greater freedom to implement their agenda.

Balen’s Affection for Sudan Gurung

Sudan Gurung, who resigned as Home Minister, is reportedly hoping to return to the post after the investigation committee submitted its report to Prime Minister Balendra Shah.

Although the report has yet to be made public, Gurung has reportedly told his supporters in Gorkha that he expects to reassume the Home Ministry soon. He even remarked that once he returns to the position, people should refrain from disturbing him for at least two months.

Since Gurung’s resignation, Balen has retained the Home Ministry portfolio himself. There has been speculation that the Prime Minister would reappoint Gurung if the latter received a clean chit from the investigation committee.

Questions had been raised regarding the source of Gurung’s income, particularly concerning his acquisition of shares and land holdings.

Where Is GB Rai?

Despite commanding an almost two-thirds majority government, RSP Chairman Rabi Lamichhane continues to face legal cases related to the alleged misuse of cooperative funds.

Many believe that bringing GB Rai back to Nepal could help clarify the facts surrounding the case. The legal proceedings against Lamichhane could then reach a conclusion, and if he were cleared of wrongdoing, he could even emerge as a future prime ministerial contender.

This raises an important question: why has Lamichhane not taken a more active role in facilitating Rai’s return to Nepal?

The Dress Code Debate

Members of Parliament are often seen attending parliamentary sessions in a variety of casual outfits. Only a few regularly wear Daura-Suruwal, Nepal’s traditional formal dress. This raises the question of whether lawmakers should be required to observe a formal dress code.

More surprisingly, Prime Minister Balen Shah is frequently seen wearing a black T-shirt and pants with a coat. Critics ask whether such attire reflects Nepal’s national identity.

Similarly, during an official visit to India, the chairman of the ruling RSP was seen wearing a Kurta-Pajama, while his spouse wore a Kurta-Suruwal. Some critics view this as inconsistent with the promotion of Nepal’s traditional dress and cultural heritage.

The debate therefore remains: are political leaders genuinely committed to preserving Nepal’s culture, traditions and national identity?

Balen’s Satire on an Ambassadorial Aspirant

Prime Minister Balen Shah recently posted a status on social media saying that he, too, wished to become an ambassador and requested help in obtaining the Prime Minister’s phone number.

The post was widely interpreted as a satirical reference to Krishnahari Pushkar, a government secretary serving at the Vice President’s Office. Pushkar had reportedly sent a message to Balen Shah seeking consideration for an ambassadorial appointment, as he was nearing retirement from government service.

Following the disclosure of the message, Pushkar was transferred to the reserve pool at the Prime Minister’s Office.

QUOTES OF THE WEEK

Any Nepali leader who receives an unusually grand welcome and honor from India should always be viewed with suspicion. Nepalis often fail to understand that such gestures are driven by India’s national interests and instead become overly impressed by the honor bestowed upon them. In the past, Mohan Shumsher was accorded a 21-gun salute, the 1950 Treaty followed.

–Santosh Khaderi

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Nepal–India relations should improve, and they can improve. However, this requires a significant change in India’s attitude toward Nepal. India should move away from the tendency to “manage” political parties or leaders in order to keep Nepal within its sphere of influence.

If India, standing on the strong foundation of historical, cultural, social, and economic ties, treats Nepal as an independent, sovereign, and respected nation and behaves with sincerity and generosity, many complexities in bilateral relations can be resolved with ease.

Likewise, Nepal must engage with India through clear, confident, and mature dialogue based on facts and evidence rather than emotional reactions. The “blessings” of India no longer carry the same political value for Nepali leaders as they once did.

The global environment is changing rapidly. In such circumstances, the Indian side—particularly its bureaucracy—needs to abandon its colonial mindset and hegemonic outlook.

In a 2016 interview, former U.S. Ambassador to Nepal Julia Chang Bloch stated: “India does not want Nepal to develop in areas that do not directly benefit India.” She alone knows why she made that remark. However, some of India’s less generous actions toward Nepal give the impression that there may be some truth in her observation.

In reality, a stable, prosperous, and self-confident Nepal is in India’s long-term interest. Therefore, a significant change in India’s perception of Nepal is necessary to make Nepal–India relations healthier, more respectful, and more trust-based.

–Surya Raj Acharya

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No knowledge whatsoever of astronomy, physics, chemistry, biology, zoology, arithmetic, algebra, geometry, or engineering. Yet, looking at the division of responsibilities within the UML, one gets the impression that our job is not to think, but merely to obey orders and fight, much like in a military organization.

I ask AI: How does the UML become the number one party?

–Gokul Prasad Baskota

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What is “old baggage”? Define it.

Our Foreign Minister told the Indian External Affairs Minister during their meeting, “We carry no old baggage.”

In the context of Nepal–India relations, what exactly has Nepal categorized as “old baggage”? There are numerous issues between Nepal and India that still require resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. Surely this does not mean that pending bilateral issues will no longer be raised.

Therefore, the government that claims not to carry “old baggage” should clarify the following:

Is Nepal’s proposal to discuss its encroached territories, including Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura, considered “old baggage”? Is Nepal’s long-standing proposal to review the 1950 Treaty considered “old baggage”? The Eminent Persons Group (EPG) report was completed unanimously by both countries but has yet to be formally received. Is this “old baggage”? Is Nepal’s proposal to implement the Mahakali Treaty, signed 30 years ago but still not operationalized, considered “old baggage”?

In diplomacy, the use of words is closely tied to the continuity of the state and its policies. Let us hope that a meaningful debate takes place on this matter.

—Bishnu Rijal

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This is a society that rejects individuals like Kulman Ghising, who are known for their performance and results, and instead elects candidates such as Raju Pandey.

The leadership we get is ultimately a reflection of our collective consciousness, priorities, and decisions. Leaders do not descend from somewhere above society; they emerge from within it.

“We have evidence that some people currently holding high positions instructed others on how to make bombs, carry bags, place students at the front, use human shields, and apply substances to their eyes.”

— Lili Thapa, Human Rights Commission, referring to the events of Bhadra 23–24.

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It is being said that around 70,000 Nepalis living in Japan may be forced to return home due to the Japanese government’s new immigration policies, requirements for increased capital and language examinations for those running small businesses such as hotels and restaurants, as well as provisions related to labor, employment, and social security tax deductions.

–Babu Lal Bhandari

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Agriculture itself is a national institution.

Around it are organized our local values, beliefs, community institutions, religion, culture, social cohesion, livelihoods, ethics concerning property, and social relationships.

By strengthening the agricultural sector and enhancing its ability to serve the people, the Nepali state can further increase the respect of those dependent on agriculture toward both the state and the nation.

If respected public figures give agriculture the importance it deserves, they will be contributing to one of the fundamental systems of society.

—Bipin Adhikari

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Recently, two important visits from Nepal to India took place. Such visits are welcome, and the hospitality extended was positive.

However, issues that Nepal has been raising—and ought to continue raising—were not brought up. There also appeared to be hesitation in speaking about matters that concern the public and have stirred debate among members of Parliament.

Such hesitation is not desirable among friends.

–Nilamber Acharya

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Nepal’s existence and sovereignty are impossible without the monarchy.

–Chandra Hang Yakthungwa Kirat

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Excerpted and translated by Sushma Shrestha