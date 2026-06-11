34 Years Ago: UML Spruces Up For Action

The National Worker’s Conference of the NCP-UML concluded in Pokhara on Wednesday with a series of resolution, it is learnt.

The conference is to have discussed the role the party in the ongoing winter session of parliament; the rising costs the insecurity in society.

The conference decided that the party is to lunch an opposition wave in parliament and on the streets. Dates for the agitation are to be set by the Central Organization Committee this week it is learnt.

General Secretary Madan Bhandary is said to have placed a resolution in the Pokhara meet which claimed that the international communist movement was continuing in three different courses. The Bhandary reading was that the creation of a socialist society was on the move, that a socialist revolution was being prepared in capitalist countries and those movements against imperialism and feudalism had begun in third world countries.

People’s Review, 24 February 1992