Flydubai to launch daily direct Pokhara-Dubai flights from September 23

Kathmandu, June 10: Budget carrier Flydubai is set to begin direct daily flights between Pokhara and Dubai, marking a major milestone for Pokhara International Airport and its efforts to establish regular international connectivity.

According to the airport’s General Manager, Jagannath Niraula, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal has granted Flydubai approval to operate daily Dubai-Pokhara-Dubai services beginning September 23.

“The flight schedule was approved on Monday, and daily operations will commence from September 23,” Niraula said.

A Flydubai team recently conducted a detailed inspection of the airport’s security, safety, and operational systems before receiving clearance. The approval comes shortly after the government pledged in its policy and program for the upcoming fiscal year to pursue diplomatic efforts aimed at attracting international airlines to Pokhara International Airport.

Pokhara Metropolitan City Mayor Dhanraj Acharya said the approval represents a significant step toward establishing regular international services from Nepal’s third international gateway.

“This is not just the addition of another air route,” Acharya said. “It is a historic opportunity to strengthen Pokhara’s global profile, boost tourism, expand economic activity, and reduce the concentration of air traffic through Kathmandu.”

He added that direct connectivity with Dubai would link Pokhara to more than 300 cities across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and other regions through Dubai’s extensive aviation network.

Despite being inaugurated on January 1, 2023, the airport has yet to secure sustained international operations. Apart from a limited number of charter flights to neighboring countries, regular international services have remained absent. Built with an investment of around Rs 22 billion, the airport has largely been confined to domestic flights.

In March 2025, Himalaya Airlines launched the first scheduled commercial international service from Pokhara to Lhasa. However, the route failed to gain long term traction and was suspended on March 23 this year.

The launch of Flydubai’s service is expected to revive hopes that the airport can finally fulfill its intended role as an international gateway. Tourism entrepreneurs have long argued that direct international connections are essential for unlocking Pokhara’s tourism potential and maximizing returns on investments made since the airport’s construction.

Business groups estimate that nearly Rs 100 billion has been invested in Pokhara’s tourism sector in anticipation of increased international arrivals following the airport’s completion. Industry stakeholders have repeatedly called for easier regulatory procedures and expanded air service agreements, including permission for airlines to operate flights between Pokhara and major cities in India and China.

At present, domestic carriers operate flights from Pokhara to destinations including Kathmandu, Bharatpur and Bhairahawa. The arrival of Flydubai is expected to provide the airport with its first sustained international connection to a major global aviation hub.

People’s News Monitoring Service