Machhapuchchhre Bank launches Nepal–India-Nepal Cross-Border Transfer Service through MBL M-Smart

By Our Reporter

Machhapuchchhre Bank Limited has introduced a Nepal–India–Nepal real-time cross-border transfer service through its mobile banking application, MBL M-Smart.

The new service is expected to further strengthen digital financial connectivity between Nepal and India by enabling secure, convenient, and instant person-to-person (P2P) fund transfers between the two neighboring countries.

Through this service, Nepali citizens living, studying, or working in India can use UPI-linked digital payment applications available in India to send money directly to the bank accounts of their family members or other beneficiaries in Nepal. As the transferred amount is credited instantly to the beneficiary’s account, the service offers a fast, secure, and reliable remittance solution.

Similarly, Indian citizens residing in or working in Nepal can also send money to India using the cross-border transfer feature available on the MBL M-Smart application.

While implementing this service, the bank has given top priority to maintaining the highest standards of security, transparency, and regulatory compliance. The initiative is expected to further promote digital payments and remittance systems between Nepal and India while providing customers with modern, secure, and convenient banking services.

The bank has also expressed its commitment to continuing the expansion of technology-driven and customer-centric financial services in the future and to introducing innovative facilities in the digital banking sector.