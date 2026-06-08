Sheraton Hotel cost rises to Rs 15 billion, set to open within four months

Kathmandu, June 8: After years of delays, former president of the Non-Resident Nepali Association, Shesh Ghale, has signed an agreement with globally renowned luxury hospitality brand The Luxury Collection to manage his under-construction hotel in Kathmandu.

Under the agreement signed between Ghale and David Marriott, the hotel will be operated by The Luxury Collection, a premium brand under Marriott International. David Marriott, who visited Nepal for the signing, was welcomed by Ghale at the hotel site and toured the property.

Construction of the hotel in Lainchaur began in 2013 but remains incomplete. Ghale said around 75 percent of the work has been finished, and an official opening announcement will be made soon. The project was initially expected to cost about Rs 13 billion.

According to Ghale, the property will become the first Luxury Collection hotel in South Asia, covering India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. The hotel’s name has already been submitted for trademark registration.

Ghale said ongoing construction work is being carried out according to Marriott’s requirements.

“Construction started in 2013, but various circumstances delayed progress. Costs have risen significantly. Only three to four months of work remain, and the total investment is expected to reach around Rs 15 billion. We signed with Marriott International two months ago, and Chairman David Marriott visited today to inspect the project,” he said.

He added that the hotel’s official name has not yet been made public because it is awaiting trademark registration approval, which is expected within the next one or two weeks.

Investor Jamuna Gurung Ghale said special attention has been given to ensuring the property meets international luxury standards. She noted that the hotel was originally planned as a Sheraton property, but after it was upgraded to The Luxury Collection brand, extensive changes had to be made to the design and structure.

She also said shortages of skilled and semi-skilled workers affected construction timelines. The hotel is being prepared with services and facilities not currently available in Nepal’s hospitality sector.

In recent years, Marriott International has accelerated its expansion in Nepal. Hotels operating under Marriott-affiliated brands in the country include Kathmandu Marriott Hotel, Moxy Kathmandu, Fairfield by Marriott Kathmandu, Aloft Kathmandu Thamel and The Soaltee Kathmandu, Autograph Collection.

People’s News Monitoring Service