RSP Chair Lamichhane calls an all-party meet today

Kathmandu, June 8: The Chairperson of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Rabi Lamichhane, has called an all-party meeting for today to discuss contemporary political issues.

The meeting has been scheduled for 9:00 a.m. today. According to RSP General Secretary Kavindra Burlakoti, the meeting will be held in the hall of the Public Accounts Committee under the Federal Parliament Secretariat at Singha Durbar.

Two representatives from each political party represented in both the House of Representatives and the National Assembly, including the party president/chairperson, have been invited to attend the meeting.

General Secretary Burlakoti stated that formal invitations, along with a notice regarding the all-party meeting, have already been sent to all political parties represented in the House of Representatives and the National Assembly.

People’s News Monitoring Service.