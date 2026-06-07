Sampang: PM’s border remarks undermine Nepal’s claim

Phidim, June 7: Harkaraj Rai “Sampang”, chairman of the Labour Culture Party, has criticized Prime Minister Balen Shah’s remarks on the Nepal-India border issue, saying that claiming Nepal encroached on Indian territory is akin to surrendering more Nepali land to India.

Speaking at a party entry program in Jhewale, Panchthar, on Saturday, Sampang said such statements should not come from someone holding the country’s highest executive office.

“A person in that position should not make such remarks. The Labour Culture Party stands firmly for the protection of Nepal’s sovereignty and borders,” he said.

Sampang also launched a broader attack on Prime Minister Shah, accusing him of focusing on demolition rather than development.

“A person who does not know how to build, who only tears things down, who sends bulldozers into poor people’s homes and destroys them, should not be considered good,” he said.

He also questioned why the Rastriya Swatantra Party had not included members of the Rai and Limbu communities among its proportional representation lawmakers.

“Shouldn’t we ask why the party that came waving the bell symbol failed to make any Rai or Limbu leaders proportional representation MPs?” Sampang asked.

He claimed that his own party has been inclusive of all communities.

Sampang further criticized Nepal’s traditional political parties, saying they had spent the past 30 to 35 years making promises without delivering meaningful progress. According to him, the country has reached its current state because it has neglected the value of labor.

Calling on people to support the Labour Culture Party, he said the responsibility of building the country should now be entrusted to his party.

“In this party, there are no leaders and no cadres. Everyone is a contributor through labor. I am still walking around in this same T-shirt,” he said.

Sampang added that one day he intends to enter Parliament wearing that same T-shirt.

People’s News Monitoring Service