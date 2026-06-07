Crowd of Kailash Mansorobar pilgrims in Humla

Kathmandu, June 7: The number of foreign pilgrims traveling through Humla to visit the sacred Hindu pilgrimage sites of Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarobar has increased. In recent days, there has been a growing influx of Indian religious tourists heading to Kailash and Manasarovar.

Although the Hilsa border point in Humla became operational in the first week of Baisakh (mid-April), foreign tourists only began arriving in Humla from April 30, according to Chief District Officer Tek Raj Regmi. He noted that while Simkot Airport appeared deserted in April, the arrival of foreign tourists has increased significantly since the first week of Jestha (mid-May).

Between April 30 and June 6, a total of 2,747 Indian and other foreign tourists entered Humla via Nepalgunj on their way to Kailash-Manasarobar. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Khadka, 55 female and 59 male tourists arrived in the district during April.

The number of pilgrims visiting Kailash-Manasarobar surged dramatically in May and early June. During this period alone, 2,632 foreign tourists—1,292 women and 1,340 men—traveled to the sacred sites. Authorities expect the number of visitors to increase further now that the border crossing is fully operational.

Because the route through Humla is shorter for reaching Kailash-Manasarobar, Simkot Airport has recently witnessed a rise in Indian travelers. Deependra Bhandari, who works at Simkot Airport, said the number of religious tourists has increased since China reopened the Hilsa border crossing for residents of Humla and Indian pilgrims.

He said, “This is the largest number of visitors to Kailash-Manasarobar since the COVID-19 pandemic. The flow of Indian tourists is continuing to grow.”

According to him, weather permitting, between five and ten flights operate daily from Nepalgunj to Simkot. Sita Air, Summit Air, and Tara Air are providing regular services. Various helicopter operators are also transporting tourists from Simkot Airport to Hilsa.

Ram Bahadur Bhandari, president of the Humla Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the influx of Indian pilgrims traveling through Humla has generated employment opportunities for local residents and substantial income for hotel operators in Simkot and Hilsa. According to him, not only hotel owners but also many other local people have benefited from increased employment opportunities. Hotels in Simkot and Hilsa are currently operating at full capacity.

The local governments of Simkot and Namkha Rural Municipality also collect fees from foreign tourists visiting Humla. Indian tourists are charged Rs 1,000 per person. The months of Jestha, Ashadh, and Shrawan (roughly May to August) are considered the most suitable period for undertaking the Kailash-Manasarobar pilgrimage.

People’s News Monitoring Service.