Carrying forward time-honored China-DPRK friendship

The train No. 95 from Dandong of China to Pyongyang of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) passes a border bridge in Dandong, northeast China’s Liaoning Province, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

As this year marks the 65th anniversary of the China-DPRK Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, China and the DPRK will surely carry forward their traditional friendship and deepen cooperation for the benefit of their peoples and the cause of peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond.

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, will pay a state visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) from June 8 to 9 at the invitation of Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK.

The visit marks Xi’s first overseas trip this year and his first state visit to the DPRK in seven years. It is of great significance for advancing China-DPRK relations and will surely inject new impetus into the traditional friendship between the two countries, enabling it to stand the test of time and weather all challenges.

The establishment of diplomatic ties of the two countries in 1949 opened a new chapter in bilateral relations. In 1961, the two countries signed the China-DPRK Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, laying an important political and legal foundation for lasting friendly cooperation.

From jointly resisting foreign aggression and striving for national independence and liberation, to advancing socialist revolution and construction side by side, China and the DPRK have trusted and lent a helping hand to each other. They are good neighbors, good friends and good comrades who have shared weal and woe and helped each other in time of need.

In recent years, Xi and Kim have met on multiple occasions and maintained close communication. Xi has stressed that maintaining, consolidating and developing China-DPRK relations has always been an unwavering policy of the CPC and the Chinese government. Kim has also expressed his willingness to work together with Xi to inherit and develop the traditional friendship between the two countries.

In early September last year, the two leaders held a historic meeting in Beijing and reached an important consensus on overall, strategic and directional issues concerning bilateral relations, opening a new chapter in the friendly exchanges between the two countries.

Under the strategic guidance of the top leaders of the two sides, China-DPRK relations have been advancing with a clear direction and strong momentum.

China-DPRK cooperation is also thriving, fueled by growing exchanges and collaboration at all levels and across various sectors. China is the DPRK’s largest trading partner and the two countries maintain exchanges and cooperation in culture, education, science and technology, sports and other fields.

The two sides have also concluded a range of agreements and treaties, including those on trade and navigation, air transport and consular affairs. Multiple provinces and cities in both countries have also established sister-city relationships, helping build bridges of friendship between their peoples.

Over the past year, bilateral exchanges have delivered many highlights. For example, the international passenger train services between Beijing and Pyongyang and between China’s Dandong and Pyongyang have further facilitated people-to-people exchanges.

From the DPRK’s active support for the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity and the four major global initiatives, to the two sides’ close coordination within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations and on regional and international issues, the two countries have worked together to safeguard their common interests, uphold international fairness and justice, and contribute to peace, stability and development in the region and beyond.

As this year marks the 65th anniversary of the China-DPRK Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, China and the DPRK will surely carry forward their traditional friendship and deepen cooperation for the benefit of their peoples and the cause of peace, stability and prosperity in the region and beyond.■

People’s News Monitoring Service.