Raji Rana donates Rs 1 million to Central Zoo

Kathmandu, June 6: The Prabhu Shumsher and Raji Rana Foundation has provided Rs. 1 million to support the upkeep of the chimpanzee housed at the Central Zoo.

According to the Central Zoo, the foundation has been providing the same amount annually for the past four years.

The foundation has also handed over a cheque worth Rs. 1.5 million to support the operation of the “Historical 3D Lion Cage Museum” at the zoo.

Foundation Chairperson Raji Rana presented the amount to the zoo’s chief, Satyanarayan Sah, on Friday on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Meanwhile, rhododendron saplings were planted at the zoo to mark World Environment Day.

Also on Friday, Chief Sah awarded 25 students from the “Friends of Zoo” program in recognition of their outstanding contributions to environmental conservation.

People’s News Monitoring Service.