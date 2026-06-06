Government calls notice for DPR of 27.5 kms railway line within Kathmandu Valley

Kathmandu, June 6: The Rail, Metro Rail and Monorail Development Project has invited international consultants to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the construction of a 27.5-kilometre railway line within the Kathmandu Valley.

The project has issued an international Expression of Interest (EOI) notice for the assignment.

According to the notice, the proposed railway line will follow a ring-road corridor, starting from Narayangopal Chowk and passing through Chabahil, Koteshwar, Satdobato, and Ratnapark before returning to Narayangopal Chowk. The entire cost of the project will be financed through the Government of Nepal’s own budget.

Interested international consulting firms must submit their applications online through the Public Procurement Monitoring Office’s e-GP system (www.bolpatra.gov.np/egp) by 12:00 noon on June 15, 2026. If the deadline falls on a public holiday, the next working day will be considered the final submission date.

According to the project office, the EOI applications will be evaluated based on the qualifications of the consulting firm and its key personnel (50 percent), experience (40 percent), and capacity (10 percent). Firms must secure at least 70 points to qualify for the shortlist.

Only the top-ranked shortlisted firms selected through the EOI evaluation process will be invited to submit technical and financial proposals. Further information can be obtained from the project office or through the e-GP portal.

People’s News Monitoring Service.