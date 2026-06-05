 Karki warns ruling party against politics of elimination

Kathmandu, June 5: Former Chief Justice and former prime minister Sushila Karki has cautioned the government against pursuing a political approach aimed at sidelining or weakening the opposition.

Speaking at a program in Kathmandu on Friday, Karki said democratic governments must resist the temptation to use their authority to politically “wipe out” rival forces simply because they hold power. She argued that electoral victories should not be viewed as a license to marginalize dissenting voices or dismantle political competition.

“Being in power should not mean trying to completely crush the other side,” Karki said.

Her remarks come at a time when political polarization is deepening and tensions between the government and opposition parties continue to grow. Karki stressed that a healthy democracy depends on the coexistence of competing political forces and respect for institutional checks and balances. Attempts to weaken the opposition may bring short term political gains, she suggested, but they can also erode democratic norms and create a culture of retaliation that eventually harms everyone.

Addressing Prime Minister Balendra Shah and leaders of the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party, Karki urged them to learn from Nepal’s political history and govern with a long-term perspective. She said young leaders entering government should carefully study past political experiences and understand the successes and failures of previous administrations before attempting major reforms.

According to Karki, leaders should also remember that political fortunes are temporary. Today’s ruling party can become tomorrow’s opposition, making it important to build institutions and democratic practices that protect all political actors regardless of who is in power.

She argued that mature democracies are sustained not by the dominance of one political force but by fair competition, tolerance of criticism, and respect for differing viewpoints. Governments that view opponents as enemies rather than rivals risk weakening the very democratic system they seek to lead.

At the same time, Karki said the opposition also has responsibilities. She criticized the tendency of some opposition parties to obstruct government initiatives solely for political advantage, saying constructive scrutiny is necessary, but constant efforts to undermine the government are not beneficial for the country.

Her comments highlighted the need for both the government and the opposition to move beyond confrontation and focus on strengthening democratic institutions, accountability, and governance.

People’s News Monitoring Service