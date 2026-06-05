Direct Shenzhen flights begin; 175 Chinese tourists arrive in Nepal

Kathmandu, June 5: Himalaya Airlines, Nepal’s only private international carrier, has launched a direct air service between Kathmandu and Shenzhen, the Chinese technology hub often referred to as China’s Silicon Valley.

The airline has begun operating two weekly non-stop flights between Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport and Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport, marking a significant milestone in Nepal’s civil aviation history and its air connectivity with China.

According to the airline, the inaugural Kathmandu to Shenzhen flight departed on June 4 at 9:59 pm Nepal time carrying 98 passengers. The aircraft landed in Shenzhen at 4:17 am local time on June 5.

The return flight left Shenzhen at 6:12 am local time on June 5 with 157 passengers on board and arrived in Kathmandu at 8:26 am Nepal time the same day. The passenger load included 175 Chinese tourists travelling on the inaugural services, highlighting the route’s potential to boost tourism and people to people exchanges between the two countries.

Himalaya Airlines said flights from Kathmandu to Shenzhen will operate every Tuesday and Thursday, while return flights from Shenzhen to Kathmandu will be available every Wednesday and Friday.

The new route is expected to strengthen tourism, trade, investment, and business ties between Nepal and China, while providing travellers with a direct link between Kathmandu and one of China’s leading technology and manufacturing centers

People’s News Monitoring Service.