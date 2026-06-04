Summer and love

By Nirmal P. Acharya

Each summer reminds me that my love for Kathmandu should grow a little deeper.

Kathmandu has a mild climate all year round. Especially in summer, compared to its neighboring country India, Kathmandu is practically paradise.

Thanks to an altitude of approximately 1,400 meters and the natural barrier provided by the northern Himalayas, the summer here has its own unique charm and rhythm. The climate is humid and mild.

Temperature: The average temperature from June to August ranges from 23°C to 25°C. The hottest month, June, has a daytime maximum of about 29°C, while from July to August it is around 28°C. There is a significant temperature difference between day and night, with the nighttime temperature dropping to about 20°C.

Rainfall: The rainy season contributes over 80% of the annual precipitation. However, it is not continuous rainy days. Usually, there is a heavy downpour in the afternoon, followed by a clear sky. The abundant rainfall cleanses the city.

Humidity: The summer humidity is as high as 70%-80%. The feeling is more humid and hot than the actual temperature.

Scenery: It is lush and green. After a few monsoon showers, the previously bare mountain tops will turn green. The rain adds vitality to the ancient brick courtyards and palaces, with purple flowers blooming on the branches swaying, like a movie scene.

Heavy rain can briefly clear the dust, and sometimes the white Himalayan skyline can be seen in the city.

At this time, the Indian plains were experiencing a scorching heat-wave. According to Indian media reports, by the end of May, the Northern Hemisphere had fully entered summer, and India was undergoing an unimaginable heat-wave of extreme intensity. According to the latest update from the Indian meteorological department, currently, the daytime maximum temperatures in more than half of the regions across India have consistently exceeded 40℃. In some monitoring points in the northwest and central regions of India, even extreme temperatures of over 47℃ were recorded. Recently, India even broke a world record – all of the top 50 cities with the highest temperatures in the world are concentrated in India.

The intense heat during the day is already deadly enough, but even more deadly is that, even in the middle of the night, the lowest temperatures in many places in India remain stubbornly high.

The most direct way to alleviate this kind of discomfort is to turn on the air conditioner. However, for the vast majority of Indian families, this is an unattainable luxury. According to the latest industry statistics, by the beginning of 2026, the national household air conditioner penetration rate in India is only 8% – 10%. That is to say, over 90% of Indian families do not have any air conditioning equipment. (By the way, a major country with a population of 1.4 billion, China, currently has an air conditioner penetration rate of over 80%).

Nepal is located behind the Himalayas and enjoys a very favorable geographical location. Besides the Kathmandu Valley, there is also a large area of higher-altitude land, all of which are excellent summer resorts.

Truly, every summer, it reminds us to show more love for Kathmandu, and also prompts us to ask ourselves: What can I do to contribute to my motherland, even if it’s just a small contribution?