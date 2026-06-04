Machhapuchchhre Bank Limited’s “8.25% right shares listed on NEPSE

Kathmandu, June 4: The “8.25% Machhapuchchhre Irredeemable Non-Cumulative Right Shares” issued by Machhapuchchhre Bank Limited, comprising a total of 30,000,000 (three crore) shares with a face value of Rs. 100 each, were listed on the Nepal Stock Exchange (NEPSE) on June 2.

The total issue size of these right shares amounts to Rs. 3,000,000,000 (three billion rupees).

The right shares, having been listed on NEPSE, became available for trading in the secondary securities market from June 3, 2026.

People’s News Monitoring Service.