34 Years Ago: Intellectuals on Nationalism

Kathmandu: While the parliament was messed up in loud roar regarding the recently concluded agreements on water resources by Prime Minister Girija Prasad Koirala, various intellectuals in the capital gathered at the Goethe Institute to discuss the issue of water policy and Nepal-India friendship in relation to the question of nationalism.

The seminar organized by the Nepal National Intellectuals Association provided platform to the intellectuals to reflect their views on nationalism, Nepal-India friendship and the Water Resources agreements.

Speaking at the seminar, Mr. Deependra Bahadur Chhetri, president of the association, pointed out that nationalism meant defending the people’s freedom and safeguarding the sovereignty of the country.

People’s Review, 2 March 1992