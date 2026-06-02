Rabi receives warm welcome, begins political meetings

Kathmandu, June 2: Rabi Lamichhane, president of the ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party, has begun his political engagements in India during his ongoing visit.

Lamichhane, who traveled to New Delhi at the invitation of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, received a warm welcome at the BJP headquarters.

Upon his arrival, BJP leaders greeted him with traditional cultural performances and flower garlands.

Lamichhane met with BJP president Nitin Navin, during which party leaders briefed him about the structure and operations of the BJP headquarters.

According to the Rastriya Swatantra Party, discussions focused on cooperation between democratic forces in the two countries, exchange of party experiences, political collaboration, and strengthening bilateral relations.

Lamichhane arrived in India on Monday for a five-day visit. He is also scheduled to meet members of the Nepali community and his supporters living in India.

During his stay, he is expected to visit Ayodhya as well.

People’s News Monitoring Service