Himalaya Airlines to launch direct Kathmandu–Shenzhen flights

Kathmandu, June 2: Himalaya Airlines, a Nepal-based international carrier, is set to connect Kathmandu directly with Shenzhen, one of China’s leading economic and technology hubs.

The airline announced that it will begin direct Kathmandu–Shenzhen–Kathmandu flights from June 4. Under the new service, two weekly flights will operate between Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport and Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport.

According to the airline, flights from Kathmandu to Shenzhen will operate every Tuesday and Thursday, while return flights from Shenzhen to Kathmandu will be available on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Himalaya Airlines described the new route as an important step in expanding air connectivity between Nepal and China. The company also said it plans to increase flight frequencies in the future based on passenger demand.

Vice Chairman Vijay Shrestha said the addition of Shenzhen marks a strategic milestone in the airline’s international network expansion. He expressed confidence that the direct service would strengthen ties between the people of Nepal and China while creating more opportunities for tourism, trade, and investment.

Often referred to as China’s Silicon Valley, Shenzhen is regarded as one of the world’s leading centers for technology, manufacturing, and innovation. The new route is expected to benefit business travelers, tourists, students, and investors by providing direct access between the two cities.

Himalaya Airlines said it remains committed to providing safe, convenient, and high quality services to passengers. The company expects the new flights to support tourism promotion, trade expansion, and stronger people to people ties between Nepal and China.

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People’s News Monitoring Service