Birgunj Mayor Singh arrested

Kathmandu: Rajeshman Singh, Mayor of Birgunj Metropolitan City, has been arrested. He was taken into custody from Thori in Parsa district.

“We arrested Mayor Rajeshman Singh today,” said Sudip Raj Pathak, chief of the District Police Office, Parsa. “He was arrested from Thori at 6:15 am.”

An arrest warrant had already been issued against Singh by the Parsa District Court. The court had ordered his arrest in connection with an alleged document-related offence.

People’s News Monitoring Service