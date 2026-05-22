Political shift in Madhesh Province: New coalition formed

A political realignment has taken place in Madhesh Province as the CPN-UML, Nepali Congress, and Nepal Communist Party have formed a new alliance.

Earlier, the government also had support from the Janata Samajwadi Party Nepal and the Janamat Party. Despite the change in coalition, Krishna Prasad Yadav will continue as Chief Minister.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Yadav appointed UML lawmaker Mohammad Samir as a minister without portfolio. He also removed three ministers from JSP Nepal and one from the Janamat Party.

The dismissed ministers included Physical Infrastructure Minister Rajkumar Gupta, Education and Culture Minister Rani Sharma, and Labour and Transport Minister Manish Suman. Janamat Party’s Mahesh Prasad Yadav, who held the finance portfolio, was also removed. The ministries have been kept under the Chief Minister.

Two Janamat Party ministers had already resigned earlier.

The shift followed growing distance between Madhesh-based parties and the Congress, which moved closer to UML.

Province Chief Surendra Labh Karn issued an official notice confirming the cabinet restructuring.

Chief Minister Yadav said the reshuffle was carried out based on necessity and the evolving political situation.

He is preparing to seek a vote of confidence on Friday.

“Three parties will support the government tomorrow. I will also seek support from other parties. I am confident everyone will vote in favor,” he said.

He added that further discussions with UML will take place after securing the vote of confidence.

Yadav also said the government plans to reduce the number of ministries and offices to make the administration more efficient.

People’s News Monitoring Service