RSP General Convention: Strong push for Rabi continuity

Kathmandu, May 22: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is preparing for its general convention scheduled for Asar 7, 8 and 9, where it will formally elect its leadership. Within the party, sentiment is strengthening that party president Rabi Lamichhane faces no real alternative for the top post.

Parliamentary party deputy leader Ganesh Parajuli said Lamichhane is expected to be elected unanimously. “Neither the party nor the people are looking for an alternative to Rabi Lamichhane. He remains the undisputed leader,” he said.

Treasurer Lima Adhikari also backed consensus-based selection, claiming the party has no internal dispute and continues to enjoy public trust.

After merging with Bibeksheel Sajha and other groups, RSP claims it is now a unified force. Whip Prakash Chandra Pariyar said the convention will be completed quickly and in an organized manner.

“We are leading with a strong mandate. The convention will proceed smoothly, and leadership selection will be fast,” he said.

Currently, senior figure Balen Shah is seen as occupying a prominent position alongside Lamichhane in the party hierarchy. Before the last general election, an understanding reportedly placed Lamichhane in charge of the party and Shah in government leadership.

As Balen Shah completes two months in office as Prime Minister, leaders say the convention is reinforcing the belief that Lamichhane remains central to party leadership.

Internal discussions have also highlighted informal “Rabi” and “Balen” groupings. However, leaders deny factionalism. Lamichhane has publicly urged members not to trust cliques or informal blocs, warning that internal alignment politics has previously cost some leaders ministerial positions.

Parajuli also dismissed factional concerns, saying ideological diversity is natural but unity remains intact. He added that leadership selection may proceed either through election or consensus.

The party has already appointed central representatives across all 77 districts. It has also assigned convention-related responsibilities to lawmakers, central members, and department heads.

RSP’s central structure includes a 13-member executive body with provisions for inclusive representation. Leadership is elected by convention delegates, requiring at least 51 percent of votes to win the chairperson post.

People’s News Monitoring Service