New registration of public vehicles halted nationwide

Kathmandu, May 22: The Department of Transport Management has suspended the new registration of all public vehicles across Nepal until further notice, citing worsening traffic congestion, air pollution and increasing pressure on roads.

A circular issued on May 21 by department director Mani Ram Bhusal has been sent to the concerned ministries of all seven provinces, including ministries responsible for physical infrastructure, labour and transport management, as well as all local governments nationwide.

The department’s notice clearly states that the suspension applies not only to fuel-powered public vehicles but also to electric public transport vehicles.

According to the circular, the decision was taken due to the lack of scientific management of public transportation, rising air pollution, growing vehicle pressure and traffic jams causing serious travel difficulties, and operational challenges in public transport linked to increasing fuel prices.

The department said it exercised authority granted under Section 24(3) of the Vehicle and Transport Management Act, 1993.

The law allows the department to suspend vehicle registration at some or all offices in the public interest if environmental pollution, traffic pressure, road conditions or transportation difficulties worsen.

Based on the same legal provision, the department directed provincial ministries and offices under local governments to completely halt new registration procedures for public vehicles in line with the government’s policy of scientifically managing public transportation.

People’s News Monitoring Service