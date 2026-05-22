Luxi Village in E China’s Anhui boosts tourism by integrating tea cultivation with scenic leisure facilities
People's Review
May 22, 2026
XUANCHENG, May 20 (Xinhua) — In recent years, Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China’s Anhui Province has been continuously optimizing the management of the tea gardens and exploring the integration of tea cultivation with tourism. Around the tea gardens, supporting facilities such as walking trails and tea rooms have been constructed while other cultural and tourism products are still being enriched. By now, Luxi Village has built itself into a scenic area where tourists can stroll through the tea gardens to take photos or relax together in the village cafes to enjoy coffee and tea. Not far from the tea gardens stands many modern-style guesthouses, attracting tourists to explore and experience.
In 2025, Luxi Village received around 45,000 tourists, generating 1.45 million yuan (about 210,000 U.S. dollars) in tourism revenue.
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