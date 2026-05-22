Government temporarily halts registration of public vehicles

Kathmandu, May 22: The Department of Transport Management on Thursday sent directives to the concerned ministries of all seven provinces and all local bodies, instructing them to halt the registration of new public transport vehicles, including electric public vehicles.

Citing rising air pollution, traffic congestion, and the disorderly state of public transportation, the government has suspended the registration of new public transport vehicles across the country.

In its circular, the department stated that the lack of scientific management of public transportation had created difficulties in mobility and transportation. The department said the decision to suspend registrations was taken to ensure proper management of public transport in response to the difficult situation created by rising fuel prices and excessive vehicular pressure.

The department stated that the decision was made in accordance with Sub-section (3) of Section 24 of the “Vehicle and Transport Management Act, 1993.” The law provides that the department may issue an order to halt the registration of any type of vehicle if it deems such action necessary in the public interest due to environmental pollution, traffic pressure, road conditions, or other reasons.

The government has clarified that the decision comes into immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice, with the aim of scientifically managing public transportation. With this decision, no new public transport vehicles of any kind, including electric vehicles, will be registered anywhere in the country until a new arrangement is announced.