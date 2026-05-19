Pakistan deploys 8,000 troops and air defense to Saudi Arabia

Dubai, May 19: Pakistan has sent 8,000 troops, a squadron of fighter jets, and an air defense system to protect Saudi Arabia from attacks by Iran.

Even while playing a key mediating role to help end the United States–Iran conflict, Pakistan has stepped up military support to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defense agreement between the two countries. Citing three security officials and two government sources, Reuters reported that Pakistan has deployed a large combat-ready force to assist Saudi forces in case of further attacks.

In early April, Pakistan stationed a full squadron of about 16 fighter aircraft in Saudi Arabia, mainly JF-17 Thunder jets jointly developed with China. It has also sent two squadrons of drones.

The deployment includes around 8,000 troops, and Pakistan has expressed readiness to send more if needed. The Chinese-made HQ-9 air defense system is also part of the package.

These military assets will be operated by Pakistani personnel, while Saudi Arabia will bear the cost.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed a mutual defense agreement last September. Saudi Arabia, enriched by oil exports, has long provided financial support to Pakistan. Under the agreement, an attack on one country is treated as an attack on both. Since signing it, Pakistan has become formally tied to Saudi Arabia in military affairs as well.

Around 10,000 Pakistani troops were already stationed in Saudi Arabia before this latest deployment.

After attacks by the United States and Israel, Iran reportedly carried out repeated strikes on Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries. Pakistan says it sent additional forces to strengthen Saudi security in response.

Since the start of the US-Iran war, Iran has allegedly continued striking neighboring countries, including Saudi Arabia. For now, Pakistan is supporting Saudi Arabia only in a defensive role. But if Saudi Arabia directly joins the war, the defense pact could increase pressure on Pakistan to enter the conflict as well. That, naturally, is why Islamabad is trying to mediate between the US and Iran instead of being dragged into yet another regional mess humans have built for themselves. Source: (Int’l agencies)

People’s News Monitoring Service