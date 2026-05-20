New SC CJ Sharma assumes office

Kathmandu, May 20: Manoj Kumar Sharma, a justice of the Supreme Court, has been appointed as the 33rd Chief Justice of Nepal. Following the endorsement of his name by the Parliamentary Hearing Committee, President Ram Chandra Paudel appointed Sharma as the Chief Justice. The Constitution provides for the appointment of the Chief Justice by the President upon the recommendation of the Constitutional Council. Sharma’s appointment was made immediately after the endorsement. He took the oath of office and secrecy on Tuesday, May 19, itself and assumed his duties.

Among the justices serving at the Supreme Court, Sharma was fourth in the order of seniority. The meeting of the Constitutional Council had recommended him for the post of Chief Justice on Baisakh 24. Three judges were senior to Sharma in terms of seniority: Acting Chief Justice Sapana Pradhan Malla, senior-most Justice Kumar Regmi, and Justice Hariprasad Phuyal. The Leader of the Main Opposition Party and the Chairperson of the National Assembly recorded dissenting opinions over the decision, stating that the seniority order had not been followed.

As Chief Justice, Sharma has the six-year constitutional tenure prescribed by the Constitution. He will retire after completing the maximum term allowed for the position. Most previous Chief Justices retired upon reaching the age limit of 65.

Born on Asar 4, 2027 BS in Parsa district, Sharma will retire on Jestha 4, 2089 BS after completing his six-year tenure as Chief Justice. Sharma was appointed as a Supreme Court justice on Baisakh 6, 2076 BS. Earlier, on Jestha 27, 2070 BS, he had been appointed as an additional judge at the then Appellate Court, where he served until Mangsir 26, 2072 BS. However, after Nepal’s Constitution promulgated on Asoj 3, 2072 BS, and the laws framed thereafter did not retain the post of additional judge, Sharma left office from that position.

People’s News Monitoring Service