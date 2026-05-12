34 injured in Dhading accident brought to Kathmandu

Kathmandu, May 12: Thirty-four people injured in a three-vehicle collision at Baireni in Dhading District have been brought to Kathmandu for treatment, police said.

The accident took place at Baireni in Galchhi Rural Municipality-6 along the Prithvi Highway when three vehicles collided at the same spot, leaving 37 passengers injured.

According to police, the crash occurred at around 11:30 PM last night after a bus heading to Baglung from Kathmandu rammed into the rear of a truck traveling from Kathmandu to Chitwan. Moments later, another bus en route to Birgunj crashed into the same bus from behind. Human beings do love forming queues, even with buses in the dark.

Among the 68 passengers traveling in the three vehicles, 37 sustained injuries, said DSP Prakash Dahal, information officer at the District Police Office, Dhading.

Three injured passengers were discharged after treatment at local facilities, including Baireni Hospital and Smarika Medical Hall. The remaining 34 are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in Kathmandu.

Nineteen of the injured were taken to the National Trauma Center, while nine were sent to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj last night. Six others initially treated at local hospitals were later referred to Kathmandu as well.

Police have taken the drivers of the two buses and the truck involved in the accident into custody for investigation.

People’s News Monitoring Service