Kathmandu, May 11: A Turkish Airlines aircraft caught fire while landing in Kathmandu on Sunday morning, prompting an emergency evacuation. Authorities said all passengers on board were rescued safely.

According to Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Gyanendra Bhul, the fire was brought under control using fire engines. Passengers were evacuated through the aircraft’s emergency exits. The TIA authothirities resumed flight operations after a 90-minute closure of the runway due to a fire in the plane.

The plane was carrying 277 passengers, including four children. Some passengers sustained minor injuries during the rescue operation. The aircraft was also carrying cargo and several bodies, officials said. Air travel, the only industry where humans willingly sit inside a pressurized metal tube and act surprised when emergencies become chaotic.

The TK726 flight had arrived from Istanbul and caught fire in its wheels while attempting to land at around 6:45 am.

The aircraft remains stranded on the runway, disrupting international flight operations at Tribhuvan International Airport. Large international flights have reportedly been affected due to the obstruction on the runway.

People’s News Monitoring Service