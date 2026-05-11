 Nuclear strike will automatically trigger if Kim Jong Un is assassinated

Kathmandu, May 11: North Korea has reportedly amended its constitution to include a provision that would automatically trigger a nuclear strike if its leader Kim Jong Un is assassinated, according to a report by Fox News citing The Telegraph.

The move comes amid rising global tensions following the recent killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other officials during an escalating conflict, Fox News Digital reported, quoting The Telegraph.

Khamenei was reportedly killed earlier this year in Tehran during an Israeli strike linked to a joint US-Israeli military operation, according to the report.

The constitutional amendment was approved during the session of North Korea’s Supreme People’s Assembly, which began on March 22 in Pyongyang. South Korea’s intelligence agency reportedly briefed senior government officials about the development this week.

The revised policy lays out a framework for retaliatory action if the country’s leadership is incapacitated or killed.

One of the amended provisions reportedly states: “If the command-and-control system of the state’s nuclear forces is threatened due to attacks by hostile forces, a nuclear strike shall be launched immediately and automatically.”

Earlier reports by Reuters indicated that North Korea had already revised its constitution to clearly define its border with South Korea and remove references to eventual reunification. This marks the first time the border has been explicitly written into the constitution.

Last month, Kim reinforced a hardline stance toward South Korea, pledging to strengthen the country’s nuclear capabilities further. He has described South Korea as the “most hostile state.”

Kim has also accused the United States of “state terrorism and aggression”, signalling a more confrontational posture toward Washington amid escalating global tensions. (Source: Agencies)

People’s News Monitoring Service