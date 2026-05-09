Govt decides to relieve 15 honorary consuls of duties

Kathmandu, May 9: A Cabinet meeting held on Friday decided to remove 15 honorary consuls and honorary consuls general stationed abroad from their positions.

Government spokesperson and Minister for Education Sasmit Pokharel said the decision was taken on the recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Apparently, even honorary titles are not safe from bureaucratic spring cleaning. Diplomacy, but with resignation letters.

He also said the Cabinet decided to request the President to address the Federal Parliament meeting scheduled for 4 pm on May 11.

People’s News Monitoring Service