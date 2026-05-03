Customs clearance stalled after traders oppose MRP rule

Kathmandu, May 3: Customs offices across Nepal have been congested with trucks after importers refused to clear goods in protest against the government’s mandatory maximum retail price (MRP) labelling rule.

The government made it compulsory, effective April 28, 2026, for all imported finished goods to bear MRP labels before customs clearance. The Department of Commerce, Supplies and Consumer Protection had issued a notice on April 13, giving importers 15 days to comply.

Following the enforcement, traders halted customs clearance, leading to a backlog at major entry points including Birgunj, Bhairahawa, Biratnagar, Rasuwagadhi, Nepalgunj, and Kakarbhitta. More than 1,000 containers are now stranded at border customs points.

Officials at Birgunj Customs said no regular import clearance has taken place for four days. Only essential goods such as petroleum products, industrial raw materials, and perishable items like fruits and vegetables have been processed during this period.

Traders argue the rule is impractical, claiming that shipments often contain thousands of items, making it difficult to label each product with MRP at the border. They also say bulk consignments cannot be opened and relabeled at customs points without logistical complications.

Importers have further raised concerns over additional costs related to repackaging and relabeling, as well as possible demurrage and detention charges caused by prolonged delays.

Facing mounting pressure, the government rolled back the strict requirement on Thursday. It introduced a revised system allowing importers to clear goods through self-declaration of MRP instead of physical labeling at customs.

Officials from the Department of Commerce said the revised mechanism is easier to implement, reduces administrative burden, and maintains legal accountability without on-site verification.

However, traders say they remain cautious. Business leaders in Birgunj said importers are still hesitant to resume clearance, demanding clearer coordination and assurance from the government on future rule changes.

Authorities have been trying to enforce MRP labeling for more than a decade. The Ministry of Commerce first introduced a mandatory price-tag system for consumer goods in the Nepal Gazette on September 17, 2012.

People’s News Monitoring Service