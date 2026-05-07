Prabhu Shumsher Raji Rana Trust donates Rs 10 million to KIOCH

Kathmandu, May 5: The Prabhu Shumsher Raji Rana Trust has donated Rs 10 million to the Kathmandu Institute of Child Health (KIOCH), which is being run under the leadership of senior heart specialist Dr. Bhagwan Koirala.

On behalf of KIOCH, Dr. Koirala extended heartfelt gratitude to Mrs. Raji Rana for her generous contribution of NPR 1 crore towards the establishment of KIOCH–Kathmandu Children’s Hospital in Kathmandu.

“This remarkable support is a significant step forward in strengthening pediatric healthcare services in Nepal. Mrs. Rana’s philanthropy will directly contribute to creating a dedicated, child-friendly healthcare facility aimed at providing quality and compassionate care to children across the country,” KIOCH stated. KIOCH also expressed deep appreciation for her kindness and commitment to improving the health and future of Nepal’s children.