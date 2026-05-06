Indian ambulance seized with 148 kg of cannabis

Biratnagar, May 6: Police have intercepted an Indian-registered ambulance carrying a large quantity of cannabis in Barahakshetra, Sunsari, and arrested two individuals on board.

The vehicle, bearing registration number BR 07 PC 4765, was stopped at Pulthiegauda in Barahakshetra Municipality-2 on Tuesday. Upon inspection, police found 148 kilograms of cannabis packed in plastic sacks inside the ambulance.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Chandrabahadur Khadka, spokesperson for the District Police Office Sunsari, the arrested individuals are the driver, 18-year-old Dharmendra Kumar Yadav from Birpur, Supaul district of Bihar, India, and 21-year-old Mohammad Sadam, also from Birpur.

Authorities suspect the ambulance was being used as a cover to smuggle the narcotics across the border into India.

Police said further investigation is underway into the case.

People’s News Monitoring Service