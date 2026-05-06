What does America want?

By Golu Thapa Magar

The American people as such are not bad at all. In fact they are considered one of the friendliest people in any part of the world but the same cannot be said about the American government. At least when individuals like present President Donald Trump or someone like Richard Nixon led the powerful American Government. Like the American government was a total failure in the East Asian countries, development where involved; now we can see that it has been a failure in many other countries. Iran is the biggest example similar to like Tunisia, Egypt, Syria, Libya, Iraq and many other places. The American government has interfered where it has no right to poke its nose. That is why not only President Trump but the whole American Government is now detested by most people all around the world. It is not for nothing that the American Government has so seriously damaged its reputation. Certainly they have very good and efficient diplomats as well as other government workers but the main blame goes now to the President Donald Trump. He must stop all these type of activities if he wants to win friends all over the globe.

There is no doubt that America is the most powerful country in the world and a country which has been helping in different sectors including education and agriculture which are very important for poor nations. Many are suffering now because of the decisions taken by President Trump. We also support his slogan of “America first” but he must not make decisions which hurt other nations. The world is in turmoil because of the more well off nations where instead of development and prosperity, they are suffering from poverty and unrest because of the interference of the above nations. And America and East Western allies are the foremost in trying to interfere in those poor, undeveloped and small nations. We can put Nepal also in this category where there has been continuous unrest and instability for the last several decades. Even now though other foreign countries may be involved, still India and America are blamed nations which have played a major role in interference in Nepali politics.

But we all should also accept that America has contributed a lot in Nepal’s development efforts. From education, health services, infrastructure development to the present easily available Telephone services, America has done a lot for Nepal. We are grateful to America for all its contributions.

The only sad fact is the decision of President Trump virtually shutting down USAID in most countries of the world and Nepal has also been badly affected by this decision. Many people have lost their jobs and different activities in many sectors have also been affected. America has its own reasons and Trump has also kept his promise which he made before the elections and being the President for the second time.

But for Nepal which has been manipulated and used by many other powers of the world, the main culprit has been our Southern neighbor India. It has not only put blockades on difficult occasions but it has also played a dual role in saying it supports Nepal while giving shelter and also military training to the rebels during the Civil war in Nepal. But it is not the fault of the Indian government alone; it is also our own politicians who virtually fall at the feet of these Indian leaders to become anything that is from Prime Minister to Civil servants to any other important posts.

It is just a slogan for the so-called Nepali nationalist, especially the political parties to bring our new maps and say that they will bring back the occupied land from the Indians. In fact even our security forces have not been able to enter such occupied land which now India claims its. Just arresting youngsters going to hotels for some hours or arresting people who are playing cards in their own house, it’s just propaganda. Are these small achievements enough for our security forces? What big cases have they been able to solve or settle? The fate of new Balen Shah Government highly depends on whether it can fulfill the promises it has made to the people