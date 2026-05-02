US Special Envoy concludes his Nepal visit

Kathmandu, May 2: U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, Sergio Gore, has concluded his visit to Nepal. During the visit, he held various high-level meetings focused on strengthening the bilateral partnership between Nepal and the United States, according to the U.S. Embassy in Kathmandu.

During his stay, Special Envoy Gore held separate meetings with Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Finance Minister Dr. Swarnim Wagle, and Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, Rabi Lamichhane. The embassy stated that discussions in these meetings focused on expanding U.S. business opportunities in Nepal’s technology sector and promoting trade relations. He also engaged in meaningful discussions with Nepali business leaders on potential commercial collaboration.

As part of his visit, Special Envoy Gore also toured the Everest Base Camp. There, he learned about plans by Nepali organizations involved in the Everest clean-up campaign, as well as the potential use of American drone technology. The use of new drone technology is expected to make the transportation of materials in the Everest region easier and faster.

Special Envoy Gore said, “The United States is a global leader in innovation, and we are pleased to collaborate with local companies to bring cutting-edge technology to Nepal.” He also expressed confidence that Nepal’s new government would further strengthen the partnership between the two countries.

Additionally, Special Envoy Gore attended a special ceremony held at Nhū Chhen Baha in Kathmandu. On that occasion, a statue of Akshobhya Buddha, which had been repatriated from the United States, was handed over to Nepal. He reiterated that the United States remains committed to returning religious and cultural artifacts that were illegally taken out of Nepal. He also visited the historic Bhaktapur Durbar Square to experience Nepal’s rich culture and history.

People’s News Monitoring Service.