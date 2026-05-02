Terrorized residents paste land ownership papers on homes

Kathmandu, May 2: The government’s ongoing demolition drive targeting informal settlements has triggered fear among residents, with many pasting land ownership certificates on their houses in a bid to avoid eviction.

Authorities have been using bulldozers to clear settlements under the pretext of managing squatters. The move has drawn criticism after demolitions began without properly identifying genuine landless families.

As the drive expanded along riverbanks, houses have reportedly been torn down indiscriminately, leaving even legitimate landholders anxious about losing their homes.

In response, residents living near river corridors have started displaying their land ownership documents on the walls of their houses to prove legal possession.

The demolition campaign continued on Friday in the Dhobikhola area. Following advance notice of bulldozer deployment, locals in the area pasted ownership certificates on their homes in an attempt to prevent destruction.

Bulldozers were seen operating near the Rudramati Temple along the Dhobikhola corridor as part of the ongoing clearance effort.

People’s News Monitoring Service