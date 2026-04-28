All about political violence

By Rabi Raj Thapa

At an annual gala celebration of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner held at the Washington Hilton Hotel, a “lone wolf” gunman attempted to enter the hall, possibly to shoot President Donald Trump. The US Secret Service promptly intervened and apprehended the gunman, Allen, a 31-year-old from California, charging him with attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.

By definition, such incidents can be categorized as “political violence” and also as “hate crimes.” What is the situation of political violence and hate crime in Nepal? This is a very pertinent and pressing question that Nepal has largely neglected, partly because very few top officials have been fatally attacked in the last few decades.

However, there have been notable incidents. Nepali prime minister Jhal Nath Khanal was slapped by Devi Prashad Regmi, a former CPN-UML cadre, during a public program in January 2011. He reportedly told journalists, “Political party leaders have ruined the country.” Some bloggers even commented at the time that “all our leaders are worth no more than a slap.” (Source: Nepal Blogger)

Similarly, another prime minister, Sushil Koirala, was attacked with a wooden photo frame by a Nepali Congress Student Union (NSU) cadre, Prabesh Basnet, during a party meeting held in Kathmandu in September 2012.

In another incident, a foreign reporter noted that three-time former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” was struck in public during his party’s tea reception to exchange Tihar, Chhath, Eid, and Nepal Sambat greetings in 2012. Commenting on the event, a foreign newspaper wrote, “Chairman of Nepal’s ruling Maoist party, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda,’ received an unexpected festive gift—a slap on the face by a commoner.” (Hindustan Times, Nov. 16, 2012). As a result, that bold “lone wolf,” Pawan Kunwar, a 25-year-old youth from Baglung, was severely beaten by Prachanda’s associates before being handed over to Nepal Police.

Thus, Gen Z are not the first to express public frustration and anger toward ruling elites. Unfortunately, such “lone wolves” in the past were isolated and weak. As a result, they themselves faced brutal punishment and beatings for what were essentially minor, non-fatal acts. Devi Prashad Regmi was held in custody for 15 days, while Basnet was severely beaten by party cadres—during which even two Nepali Congress members were injured while trying to protect him.

Therefore, public frustration and anger toward political leaders, as demonstrated on September 9, 2026, were neither the first instance nor will they be the last. The public’s anger toward five-time prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his spouse was particularly shocking and intense. In contrast, the timely rescue of leaders such as President Ramchandra Paudel and then prime minister K.P. Sharma Oli was remarkable.

However, the most extreme example of political violence in Nepal remains the still-unsolved Royal Palace Massacre of June 1, 2001, which drastically altered the country’s political trajectory and contributed to prolonged instability and uncertainty.

Compared to these events, Nepal’s new Prime Minister, Balen Shah, has been handling major issues such as the arrest and prosecution of so-called “big fish” in politics and business. Despite significant speculation and apprehension, the public has largely responded with praise and appreciation. However, such assertive actions may also increase the risk of political violence and “lone wolf” attacks targeting high-profile figures. The government must therefore strengthen the capacity of security personnel to a more sophisticated and professional level.

Finally, the moral is clear: Nepal and its people should never assume immunity from political violence. It is only a matter of degree and intensity. Nepali society may not yet have reached the extreme levels of brutality seen elsewhere, but the potential exists.

Therefore, incidents like the one at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner should serve as a wake-up call for both VVIPs and security personnel to address vulnerabilities and close loopholes in a timely manner.

Good luck to all concerned!