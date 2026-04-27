One month of Balen government

Kathmandu, April 27: It has been one month since a government was formed under the leadership of senior leader Balen (Balendra) Shah of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP). In the House of Representatives elections held on March 5, 2026, the RSP secured a near two-thirds majority, winning 182 seats.

Balen assumed office as Prime Minister on March 27. On the same day, a Cabinet meeting decided to approve a 100-point agenda related to governance reforms. Of the 100 points made public by the government on March 28, 50 were to be implemented within one month.

The government, which unveiled a 100-day action plan, stated that most of the points would be completed within a week to three months. According to Hemraj Aryal, spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, some have been implemented with delays while others are in progress. He claimed that most of the tasks scheduled for completion within one month have been completed.

“It is not possible right now to specify point-by-point how many have been completed. All have been initiated. Most of them are completed. However, all tasks that were supposed to be done within one month have at least begun,” Aryal said. “Some details are still being compiled as they need to come from the respective ministries.”

Out of the 100 points announced, the government had committed to completing 51 within 24 hours to one month. Although it has not published a one-month performance report, this report presents a point-wise status of those commitments meant to be completed within one month. Points with longer timelines are not included here.

1. Appreciation for free, fair, and peaceful elections

The government expressed gratitude to the then government led by Sushila Karki, the Election Commission, security agencies, civil servants, media personnel, and all voters for successfully conducting the general elections held on March 5 in a free, fair, and independent environment.

2. Results-based governance system

The government announced the implementation of a results-based governance system to make overall performance outcome-oriented, effective, measurable, and accountable, and to directly improve citizens’ lives. Each ministry was required to prepare and implement an action plan within seven days, including 10 key tasks, timelines, responsible officials, and performance indicators. Chief Secretary Suman Raj Aryal had earlier stated that the process was underway.

3. Preparation of a ‘National Commitment’

To institutionalize the mandate expressed through elections and strengthen democratic governance, the government planned to synthesize implementable commitments from the manifestos of all participating political parties into a “National Commitment.” After consultations with elected lawmakers, an 18-point draft was issued on Baisakh 1.

4. Formation of a task force for a ‘Constitution Amendment Discussion Paper’

A task force led by political advisor Asim Shah has been formed to prepare a discussion paper within seven days to build national consensus on constitutional amendments, including electoral reforms. Consultations with political parties are ongoing.

5. Apology to Dalits and historically marginalized communities

The government had pledged to formally apologize within 15 days for historical injustices and discrimination. However, no official apology has been issued yet, although RSP chair Ravi Lamichhane apologized in Parliament.

7. High-level probe committee for the Bhadra 24 incident

A three-member committee led by former High Court judge Premraj Karki has been formed to investigate the incident.

8. Implementation of commission reports

Legal and administrative processes to implement recommendations from various commissions have been initiated and are ongoing.

9. Reduction of ministries to 17

Although formal amendments are pending, the government has practically reduced the number of ministries.

10. Service delivery reform through Business Process Re-engineering (BPR)

This is in the implementation phase.

11. Task force to restructure unproductive sectors

A high-level task force has been formed and is currently working.

14. Approval of organizational survey standards

This has been implemented.

21. Digital and integrated services from District Administration Offices

Implementation is underway.

22. Training for front-desk staff

Not yet implemented.

23. Office restructuring plans

In progress.

33. E-signature system

In progress.

34. File tracking and alert system

Not yet implemented.

35. Downloading certificates via app/email

Not yet implemented.

42. Blocking betting apps and websites

Over 13,000 sites and 60+ apps have been shut down.

43. High-level asset investigation commission

A commission has been formed under former Supreme Court judge Rajendra Kumar Bhandari.

44. Restructuring National Vigilance Center

In progress.

46. Second National Anti-Corruption Action Plan

Implemented.

47. National Integrity Policy

In progress.

48. Amendment to Public Procurement Act

In progress.

49. Project management reforms

Work has begun, but some parts remain unimplemented.

52. Project monitoring schedule

Not yet implemented.

55. One-door approval system for investment

Status unclear.

57. Reducing risk weight on SME loans

In progress.

60. Private Sector Promotion Strategy

In progress.

61–62. Industrial security and action against property crimes

Not yet implemented.

64. Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit

Implemented.

65. Task force for institutional restructuring

In progress.

69. Private sector protection strategy

Draft under preparation.

70. Removing supply chain disruptions

Not implemented.

72. Tourism development plans

Studies underway.

73. ‘Nepal Wellness Year 2027’ preparations

Implemented.

74. Energy sector reforms

Implementation has begun.

75. Integrated water supply task force

In progress.

79. E-billing system

In progress.

85. Health sector reforms

Free health portal, hospital reforms, burn wards, and air ambulance planning are underway.

88. No citizenship required up to bachelor’s level

Not implemented.

89. Ending exams up to grade 5

In progress.

90. Agricultural reforms

Minimum support price and payment reforms are underway.

92. Digital records for public land

Not implemented yet.

94. Technology upgrade for CIB

Budget allocated and procurement underway.

95. Inter-ministerial task force on global crises

Formed and report prepared.

96. Management of seized vehicles at customs

In progress.

98. CCTV/dashcam in vehicles and SOS in ride-sharing apps

Not implemented.

100. Call for collective national responsibility

No formal appeal made yet.

People’s News Monitoring Service.