Balen Government’s Foreign Policy Vision

By Shashi P.B.B. Malla

The Balen Shah government has published a 22-page ‘National Commitment” document, presenting what it describes as a unified roadmap for government and policy direction.

A major part of the document is its foreign policy vision, which prioritises safeguarding Nepal’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests while adapting to shifting global geopolitics.

These are the basic determinants that guide state policy in relation to the external environment.

Sovereignty





Sovereignty is regarded as the enabling concept of international relations whereby states assert not only ultimate authority within a distinct territorial entity but also assert membership of the international community.

The doctrine of sovereignty implies a double claim:

Autonomy in foreign policy and

Exclusive competence in internal affairs .

Territorial Integrity

The concept of territorial integrity in international law refers to the principle that states should not interfere with the territorial boundaries of other states.

It is a fundamental safeguard against external interference, fragmentation or annexation of state territory.

The principle is enshrined in Article 2(4) of the UN Charter which prohibits the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

National Interest

National Interest is an all-embracing concept of political discourse used specifically to justify particular policy preferences.

It refers to the basic determinants that guide state policy in relation to the external environment.

It applies only to sovereign states and relates specifically to foreign policy.

The government is, therefore, on the right track when it safeguards Nepal’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and national interests.

However, the “new” foreign policy envisions ‘transforming’ Nepal from a “buffer state” into a “vibrant bridge”, strengthened through trilateral economic partnerships and expanded regional connectivity.

The use of the term ‘buffer’ state is very unfortunate.

Nepal has never been a buffer state. And moreover, the use of the term is belittling to Nepal.

It is also utopian to establish so-called ‘trilateral economic partnerships’ – Nepal with which other two countries. The geopolitical realities just do not add up.

Whereas expanding regional connectivity is of utmost importance from the point of view of promoting the country’s national interests, especially economic development.

The government document correctly reiterates Nepal’s commitment to maintaining strategic neutrality as a sovereign, independent and non-aligned nation.

This translates into a policy of ‘dynamic non-alignment’ in all regional conflicts – whether Sino-Indian, Indo-Pakistani or Sino-American.

However, in international conflicts, it must judge each on its own merits.

As the world’s largest contributor to UN Peace Keeping Operations, it can do no less.

Thus in the US-Iran conflict, it must stand for a peaceful resolution, non-Iranian aggression against the other Persian Gulf countries and a complete freedom of navigation according to the UN Law of the Sea in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

Reaffirming its stance on global security issues, Balan’s foreign policy envisions that Nepal will avoid military alliances, arms races and conflict, which is to be commended.

However, it also wants to pursue a policy of equal distance and equal closeness with all countries.

This seems to be too universal and all-consuming.

The principle of equidistance if applied to our mutual relations to the two great civilizations of Asia – India and China – is absolutely correct. There should be no deviation.

It is also the applied variation of the great doctrine laid down by Prithvi Narayan Shah.

The guiding diplomatic principle is defined as “Nepal First, Nepali First”.

This sounds too Trumpian [‘my country, right or wrong’], and smacks of over-heated xenophobia, chauvinism and jingoism. Muted patriotism would have been a better sentiment.

This is all the more significant, since the framework also highlights economic diplomacy as a key pillar of foreign engagement, alongside continued initiatives such as the Sagarmatha Dialogue to enhance Nepal’s international profile [ not forgetting Nepal’s UN role ].

If we consider economic prosperity of the country as an integral part of our national interest, then we have to take it as part and parcel of statecraft.

The document commits Nepal to stronger international advocacy on climate change and Himalayan conservation.

It has also pledged enhanced protection for Nepali migrant workers.

As we have laid out in a previous article, this means that the government must now invest heavily in human resources and revamp the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The writer can be reached ag:

shashimalla125@gmail.com