Prasai calls for scrapping SPP and MCC programs

Kathmandu, April 18: Social activist Durga Prasai has urged the current government to scrap the State Partnership Program (SPP) and the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

Speaking at a press conference held on Sunday, Prasai criticized the government for failing to cancel the SPP and MCC. Referring to the government led by former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, he pressured the current administration to revoke those agreements.

He also demanded that the government restore Nepal as a Hindu state through a cabinet decision. “What I say to the government is this: make a cabinet decision and reinstate the Hindu state. You have a majority—make the decision,” he said.

Prasai further called for the restoration of the monarchy. He stated, “Bring back the Hindu nation and restore the monarchy. If such a decision is made, elections will not even be necessary—I will stand on the streets.”

He also expressed the view that an all-party government should be formed to amend the constitution. According to him, elections should only be held after resolving disputed issues. “My view was that we should first amend the constitution, form an all-party government, settle the unresolved issues, and only then go for elections,” he said. “But elections were held in haste.”

Expressing dissatisfaction with the current political situation, he urged the government to make decisions in line with the expectations of the people.

People’s News Monitoring Service.