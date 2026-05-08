VC vacancies opened across eight universities; applications invited

Kathmandu, May 8: A committee tasked with recommending candidates for vacant vice chancellor positions has formally opened the application process for multiple public universities in Nepal.

The Vice Chancellor Selection and Recommendation Committee has issued a call for applications covering eight universities where top leadership posts remain unfilled.

The vacancies include the vice chancellor positions at Tribhuvan University, Purbanchal University, Pokhara University, Lumbini Buddhist University, Agriculture and Forestry University, Mid-West University, Far-Western University, and Rajarshi Janak University.

Alongside the announcement, the committee has made public the “Integrated Procedure for the Selection and Recommendation of Vice Chancellors of Various Universities, 2083 BS,” which has been uploaded on the website of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

The process signals the formal start of filling key leadership roles across the country’s higher education institutions.

People’s News Monitoring Service







