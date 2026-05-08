Indian foreign secretary’s visit postponed

Kathmandu, May 8: The visit of Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has been postponed. According to a high-level government source, the two-day visit that was scheduled to begin on May 11 has been postponed for the time being.

Following the formation of a new government in Nepal under the leadership of Balendra Shah, New Delhi had decided to send Foreign Secretary Misri to Kathmandu. Although the visit was said to be aimed at discussing the priorities of the new government and exploring ways to give bilateral relations a new dimension, it has now been deferred for the time being.

New Delhi has informed Nepal that the visit has been postponed due to Misri’s other commitments. However, Delhi has not disclosed the actual reason behind the postponement.

People’s News Monitoring Service.