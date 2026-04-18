China launches ‘Youth Pioneer Program’ targeting Nepal’s Gen Z

Kathmandu, April 18: The Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu has announced a new initiative targeting Nepal’s Gen Z population, introducing the “Chinese Embassy Youth Pioneer Program (C.N.Y.P)”

The program aims to develop leadership skills, expand youth participation in social and economic transformation, and strengthen mutual understanding and cooperation between China and Nepal.

According to a statement issued by the embassy, participants will receive leadership training and take part in discussions on policy and social issues, along with workshops and study visits. Selected candidates will also get an opportunity to visit China.

The embassy said the program seeks to build a network of “transformative thinkers” in Nepal. Participants will engage with experts, diplomats, and entrepreneurs across various sectors.

Application Process

Applicants must be between 22 and 34 years old. Nepali young professionals, social activists, and individuals from diverse fields are eligible to apply. The embassy has instructed applicants to submit the form in English via email at cnypnepal@163.com.

The application deadline is May 17, 2026 (Jestha 3, 2083). Submissions will be evaluated based on their relevance to the program’s objectives, with 10 to 20 candidates selected in the final round.

One-Year Program

Selected participants will engage in various training sessions, activities, and networking events over the course of one year. After completion, they will join an alumni network that will continue to provide opportunities for collaboration.

The program will also encourage participants to implement community-based projects, the embassy stated, expressing confidence that the initiative will help build leadership capacity among Nepali youth and contribute to sustainable social and economic development.

The United States has also been running similar youth-focused programs in Nepal. Analysts say such initiatives by major powers like China and the U.S. go beyond education and leadership development, forming a key part of “soft power diplomacy.”

While these programs help expand international networks, promote exchange of experiences, and build policy-level capacity among youth in countries like Nepal, their long-term diplomatic implications continue to be debated.

A comparison between the C.N.Y.P. and U.S.-led leadership programs shows clear competition between the two countries to expand their influence among Nepal’s young population through exchange initiatives.

People’s News Monitoring Service