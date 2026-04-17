Passports, licenses to be delivered to homes now

Kathmandu, April 17: A government initiative aimed at providing hassle-free and efficient public services has started to take practical shape, with passports and driving licenses now being delivered directly to citizens’ homes.

The move is expected to end the long-standing burden of visiting government offices repeatedly and waiting in lengthy queues to obtain official documents. Under the 100-point governance reform agenda unveiled on March 5, 2026, the government had committed to making essential services available at people’s doorsteps within 100 days.

In coordination with the Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Postal Services has been mobilized as the official government courier service. Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Dr. Bikram Timilsina, has directed the postal service to move beyond its traditional role of delivering letters and adopt a modern, efficient system for transporting official documents.

This shift has not only revitalized the underused postal system but also helped strengthen the connection between the state and citizens.

According to Director General Manamaya Bhattarai Pangenii, the service has already been successfully piloted in districts such as Makwanpur, Myagdi, and Dadeldhura. Citizens are now required to provide their address while applying for passports, enabling postal workers to deliver the documents directly to their homes.

In Myagdi, Chief District Officer Rabindra Acharya personally distributed passports in various wards of Beni Municipality, drawing positive responses from locals. The service has helped save time, money, and unnecessary hassle for service seekers.

Despite challenges such as difficult geography, workforce management, and the lack of a reliable addressing system, the government plans to expand the service nationwide in phases. Coordination with the Department of Transport Management and the Department of Passports is being strengthened, while efforts are underway to standardize service fees.

Once fully implemented, this initiative is expected to eliminate the need for citizens to travel repeatedly to district headquarters and rely on middlemen for basic services.

People’s News Monitoring Service