Nagdhunga Tunnel set for trial operation in May

Kathmandu, April 17: The Nagdhunga Tunnel, stuck in limbo for nearly a year despite being physically complete, is finally inching toward use. Officials say a trial run will begin in the second week of May, with full commercial operation targeted for the third week of July.

Project Chief Saujanya Nepal from the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport confirmed that preparations are in full swing. During the trial phase, vehicles will pass through the tunnel free of charge. Toll collection will only begin once commercial service starts.

The government has handed over operations to Yusin-ART JV, a Chinese-Nepali joint venture selected through competitive bidding. The company plans to deploy about 150 staff, including four Chinese experts experienced in tunnel management. It has also partnered with a Chinese firm to ensure technical reliability. Meanwhile, equipment transfer from the Japan International Cooperation Agency is nearing completion, with full handover expected soon.

Authorities say the technical transition will wrap up within 90 days, clearing the path for commercial launch in July. The operator has committed to generating Rs 1.10 billion in revenue for the government over five years through toll collection.

The tunnel was originally scheduled to open on January 1, but repeated delays pushed back the timeline. Officials cite slow selection of the operating company and late approval of the Tunnel Operation and Management guideline as key reasons.

Once in use, the tunnel is expected to ease chronic congestion at Nagdhunga and Thankot. Travel time through the stretch could drop to around 30 minutes, while the route will shrink by about 2.5 kilometers, reducing the distance between Balambu and Sisnekhola.

Operators will also handle essential systems such as ventilation, fire safety, security, communication, and power supply. As Nepal’s first tunnel of this scale, officials admit early delays exposed gaps in legal and operational readiness, but they expect smoother execution in future projects.

People’s News Monitoring Service