Mata Tirtha Aunsi being observed, paying tribute to mothers

Kathmandu, April 17: Mata Tirtha Aunsi is being observed across the country today, as people pay tribute to their mothers with reverence and devotion.

Celebrated on the new moon day of the Nepali month of Baisakh, the festival is marked by early morning rituals. Devotees bathe, purify themselves, and honor their mothers by offering clothes and serving nutritious food, seeking blessings in return. Those whose mothers have passed away perform memorial rites and remember them with श्रद्धा, following the belief that such acts help repay the maternal debt.

Religious texts place a mother above even spiritual teachers and fathers, describing her as worthy of the highest respect. Tradition holds that one must care for parents with devotion during their lifetime and perform rituals after their death to fulfill filial duties.

Since early morning, crowds have gathered at Mata Tirtha Kunda in memory of their departed mothers. According to locals, people without living mothers take ritual baths at the pond and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, believing it brings spiritual relief from maternal obligations.

The area witnessed a large turnout, with devotees lighting lamps on Tuesday evening and holding overnight bhajan and kirtan. The Mata Tirtha Conservation and Development Committee has formed various committees to manage the fair and ensure smooth arrangements.