Vacant embassies, visible risks

By Our Reporter

The government’s decision last Sunday to recall ambassadors from six countries, including India, Australia, and South Korea, has left 17 of Nepal’s foreign missions without leadership. That number alone should raise eyebrows. Diplomacy does not pause just because Kathmandu decides to reshuffle its representatives. Yet, with such a large batch of envoys gone at once, Nepal now faces a gap that cannot be filled overnight.

Replacing ambassadors is not like swapping office staff. The process moves slowly. The Cabinet must recommend names, a parliamentary hearing committee must endorse them, and host countries must grant consent. Even in smooth cases, the timeline stretches from three to five months. Right now, it could take longer. The parliamentary hearing committee has not yet been formed after the new House of Representatives. So, while recalling ambassadors took a single decision, rebuilding that network may drag on for months.

That gap matters more than it seems. Embassies do not simply issue visas and host receptions. They manage political ties, economic interests, labor concerns, and crisis response. When leadership disappears, even temporarily, the system weakens. Chargé d’affaires can keep offices running, but they rarely carry the same authority or access as ambassadors. In diplomacy, rank and continuity still matter, no matter how modern the world pretends to be.

The government has promised to appoint ambassadors based on merit. A noble idea. Also a phrase that has survived many governments without much proof. If a ready pool of qualified candidates exists, appointments could move quickly. If not, the process risks slipping into the familiar pattern where political loyalty quietly outweighs competence. Nepal has seen this movie before, and it never wins awards.

This time, the government does hold a majority, which removes the usual bargaining among coalition partners. That should make merit-based appointments easier. But political influence does not vanish just because coalitions do. It simply changes form. Without clear criteria and transparency, even a majority government can fall back on old habits while claiming reform.

The decision also overlooks an existing safeguard. Nepal’s 2015 guidelines on ambassadorial appointments require the process to begin at least three months before a post becomes vacant. That rule exists for a reason: to prevent exactly this kind of vacuum. Ignoring it suggests either poor planning or a willingness to accept disruption as collateral damage.

Another overlooked point sits in plain sight. Not all recalled ambassadors were ineffective. Among the 17 envoys were experienced diplomats who had already built working relationships in their host countries. Removing them mid-course interrupts that progress. Diplomacy depends on trust, and trust does not reset neatly with each new appointment. Every recall forces Nepal to start again, often from a weaker position.

The risks become sharper in key countries. In India, China, the United States, and the United Kingdom, diplomatic presence carries strategic weight. These relationships shape trade, security, and geopolitical balance. Leaving such posts vacant sends an unintended signal. It suggests uncertainty at a time when consistency matters most.

The impact goes beyond geopolitics. In labor destination countries like Malaysia, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, the absence of ambassadors has direct consequences for Nepali workers. Problems do not wait for bureaucratic processes. Disputes, exploitation cases, and negotiations over labor agreements require active engagement. Without strong leadership in embassies, responses slow down, and workers’ pay the price.

Over time, this pattern of recall and delay chips away at Nepal’s diplomatic credibility. Partners begin to see instability as the norm. That perception matters. Countries prefer dealing with systems that show continuity, not constant resets. A revolving door of ambassadors makes it harder to build long-term cooperation.

Fixing this problem does not require grand speeches. It needs discipline. Start by following the existing guidelines. Begin appointment processes before recalling current envoys. Build a transparent roster of qualified candidates so decisions do not depend on last-minute searches. Make merit measurable, not just a slogan repeated at press briefings.

Tenure security also matters. Ambassadors need enough time to understand their host countries and deliver results. Frequent recalls cut that process short. Setting a minimum tenure and respecting it would bring some stability to the system.

The parliamentary hearing process needs attention too. Right now, it often feels like a formality. Strengthening it into a genuine screening mechanism would help filter out unqualified candidates. That requires political will, which is usually in short supply when appointments are involved.

The current situation could still turn into a reset. If the government moves quickly, selects capable individuals, and restores leadership across missions without delay, the damage can be contained. If not, this becomes another example of how short-term decisions quietly weaken long-term national interests.

Diplomacy rarely collapses in dramatic fashion. It erodes in small, avoidable steps. Leaving 17 missions without ambassadors at once is one of those steps. The real test now lies in whether the government treats this as a temporary disruption or just another routine exercise in political housekeeping.