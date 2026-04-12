Rs 97.10 billion spent on foreign study in eight months

Kathmandu, April 12: Money flowing out of Nepal for overseas education has surged again, with students spending Rs 97.10 billion in the first eight months of the current fiscal year, according to Nepal Rastra Bank.

The figure shows a sharp rise from Rs 88.92 billion recorded in the same period last year, marking an increase of Rs 8.18 billion in just one year.

In comparison, foreign students studying in Nepal brought in only Rs 4.10 billion during the same period. That leaves the country with a massive net outflow of Rs 92.89 billion under education-related transactions.

Central bank records indicate a consistent upward trend in education-driven foreign exchange outflow over the past three years. In the corresponding period of 2023/24, spending stood at Rs 80.14 billion, which then climbed further in the following year before reaching the current level.

The data reflects a widening imbalance between inflows from foreign students and the rapidly growing costs of Nepali students pursuing studies abroad.

People’s News Monitoring Service